Is your loofah full of bacteria?

Did you use a loofah in the shower this morning?

While they can give you a good lather, they can also harbor bacteria.

Recommended Videos

“Staph infections are among the most concerning issues when it comes to loofahs. If staph bacteria on your skin transfer to the loofah, they can form what we call a biofilm, or a mucous-like layer that allows the bacteria to persist and multiply. If you then use that loofah later when you have a cut, it could lead to an infection,” explained Donald Dumford, MD, infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Dumford said that while loofah-related infections are rare, there are steps you can take to minimize your risk.

After each use, remember to rinse your loofah thoroughly, shake off any excess water and hang it up to dry.

Be sure to deep clean it weekly as well – soaking it in a vinegar solution is one way to do this.

You also want to swap out your loofah for a new one every so often.

Although these steps can reduce your risk, Dr. Dumford stressed the importance of watching for signs of an infection.

“If you notice an area of redness on your skin that’s becoming inflamed and might be infected, it’s time to talk to your doctor and see if it needs further treatment,” he said.

If you’re looking for an alternative to your loofah, Dr. Dumford said silicone body scrubbers and washcloths can be easier to keep clean.