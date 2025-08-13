What drives people’s road rage?

If you’ve ever encountered an angry driver on the road, you’re not alone.

But what is it about driving that makes some people so mad?

“Road rage is often not really about traffic or a careless driver. It is often about emotional regulation. When you get into the car, you’re often feeling stressed or rushed, and traffic is one way that you can put your emotions into overdrive, take you from zero to 100 in just a matter of moments,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said driving can also trigger a person’s fight or flight response, which happens when the brain perceives something as a threat.

For example, another car cuts you off and suddenly you feel aggressive.

She adds that some drivers may think they’re anonymous behind the wheel, so they act in a way they normally wouldn’t.

So, how can we avoid road rage?

Dr. Albers recommends first checking in with yourself.

Are you anxious, tired, hungry or stressed?

These are all factors that can affect a person’s mood while driving.

The heat can also play a role.

“Hot cars lead to hot tempers. Make sure that the car inside is cool. This is going to help to regulate your emotions and help you to feel calmer. You can turn on the air conditioning or put down the windows to help your environment feel cooler,” she said.

Dr. Albers said being late can also trigger road rage.

She advises planning ahead and giving yourself some extra time to get where you need to go.