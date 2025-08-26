Skip to main content
PIN IT: Send us your dog photos for National Dog Day

We’ll show your pics on our social media pages and in our newscasts

It’s National Dog Day, which means it’s time to celebrate your four-legged best friend!

Not only is it the perfect occasion to spoil your pet with all of the belly rubs and treats their little heart desires, but we also want to give them a chance to shine on TV!

Using Pin It, send us pics of your furry friends for a chance for them to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s easy! All you have to do is:

  • Submit your photo using Pin It at wsls.com/pins
  • Include your dog’s name in the caption
  • Be on the lookout during our newscasts

