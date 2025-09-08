Is it okay for kids to skip breakfast?

If your kids tend to skip breakfast before school, you’re not alone.

According to the CDC, it’s especially common among teenagers.

Even though it may seem harmless, it may impact their ability to learn.

“If kids aren’t eating in the morning, especially if kids are having tricky sleep the night before, they’re going to have a lot of trouble focusing in the classroom. They’re going to have trouble focusing, they’re going to have trouble staying awake, they’re going to have trouble absorbing the information that they’re supposed to be learning,” explained Hyland.

She said when it comes to breakfast, kids should be eating foods with healthy fats, carbohydrates, protein and fiber.

If they don’t, they’re more likely to have a blood sugar drop, which can affect their brain, mood, and energy level.

So, what are some good options for breakfast?

Hyland suggests hard-boiled eggs, cheese sticks, fruit, Greek yogurt, milk, turkey sausage, protein pancakes, oatmeal or overnight oats.

You could also meal prep some egg sandwiches.

“Some people don’t have an appetite when they first wake up. And one thing is if you’re not used to eating breakfast, you’re not going to have an appetite because your body’s not used to it and it’s not giving the signals. It’s not secreting the enzymes that it needs to promote that,” said Hyland. “So, if kids don’t have an appetite, I tell them you don’t need to do this giant breakfast. But that’s where we try to just get something in, like an apple and string cheese, piece of toast with peanut butter on it, or a high fiber, lower sugar granola bar. Even just a glass of milk is better than nothing.”

Hyland said it’s best to avoid anything sugary for breakfast.

If you are going to buy your kids cereal, make sure it’s whole grain, low in sugar and high in fiber.