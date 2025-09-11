Virginia State University and Hampton University closed due to ‘potential threat’

A ‘potential threat’ has prompted the closure of both Virginia State University and Hampton University.

Hampton University announced that all campus activities and classes are canceled Thursday, Sept. 11, and Friday, Sept. 12, including all athletic events.

“All students on campus are encouraged to minimize their movement across campus except for essential activities. Students residing off-campus should not come to campus at this time. All non-essential personnel, including faculty and staff, should evacuate campus immediately. Enhanced security measures are now in effect across campus,” the university said in a Facebook post.

Additionally, Virginia State University sent an email to students and staff regarding a ‘potential threat’ on its campus as well:

Due to a potential threat, Virginia State University is currently on lockdown. All students who are on campus should remain indoors, and those off campus should not come to campus at this time. All classes have been canceled, and all VSU employees are instructed to work remotely. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Virginia State University

At this time, details surrounding the nature of the threats remain unclear. Given the distance between the two campuses, the threats appear to be separate.

