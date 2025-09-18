Benfica negotiations with Mourinho to be finalized 'soon.' Coach nears return to Portugal

FILE - Fenerbahce's head coach Jose Mourinho looks on prior to the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Fenerbahce and Rangers at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra , File)

LISBON – José Mourinho is about to coach in Portugal again, two decades later.

Benfica said on Thursday it expected to finalize negotiations with Mourinho “soon.”

Recommended Videos

The club notified the Lisbon stock exchange that “negotiations are underway” and it “expects them to be concluded soon.”

Portuguese media said the club was set to reach a two-year deal with Mourinho, who has not coached in his home country since leading rival Porto to the Champions League title in 2004.

Mourinho started his coaching career at Benfica in 2000 but lasted only three months before leaving in a contract dispute.

He will be back in the Champions League after a five-year absence, since a round-of-16 exit while coaching Tottenham in 2020. Mourinho also won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010.

He won the third-tier Conference League with Roma in 2022, but his time at the Italian club from 2021-24 was marked by squabbles that resurfaced in his brief and chaotic spell with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

His stint with Fenerbahce came to an end last month after the Turkish club was eliminated by Benfica in a qualifying playoff of the Champions League.

Mourinho confirmed on Wednesday that Benfica contacted him about its coaching vacancy and he was open to returning to the Lisbon club.

“When I was confronted with the possibility of coaching Benfica, I didn't think twice, in the sense that I was interested,” he said.

Benfica fired coach Bruno Lage on Wednesday, a day after the team’s 3-2 home loss to Qarabag in the Champions League. Benfica squandered a two-goal lead in front of its fans.

Club president Rui Costa fired Lage citing poor results recently. Benfica drew with 10-man Santa Clara 1-1 in the Portuguese league on Friday.

Benfica's next match is on Saturday in the Portuguese league at AVS. Its next Champions League game is at Chelsea on Sept. 30.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer