Two residents, pets displaced after house fire in Cave Spring

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Two people, six birds and one dog were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a house fire in Cave Spring, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The fire occurred Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hyde Park Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back deck. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Fortunately, everyone inside escaped safely, and there were no injuries.

The City of Salem Fire and EMS assisted with the call.

The Roanoke County fire marshal’s office is on scene to investigate the cause and provide a damage estimate.