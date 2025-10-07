Healthwatch | Should you add creatine to your diet?

Creatine has grown in popularity for people who work out.

If you’ve thought about taking it, you may wonder which kind is best.

“In the athletic world, creatine’s been used for quite some time, and mainly in the powder form because it is the best absorbed,” said Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. “It has been shown to enhance muscle recovery and muscle growth, and also can help with muscular energy, meaning it can reduce muscular fatigue and helps reduce some of that soreness after exercise too.”

Zumpano said creatine is a natural energy source for muscles and can be found in animal-based foods, like beef, chicken, fish, milk and eggs.

However, when working out, she notes monohydrate creatine in powder form is considered the most effective.

She also recommends making sure it’s third-party tested.

So, how much creatine should a person take?

Three to five grams is generally recommended and it can be taken before, during or after working out.

Most people do not need to do a loading phase, which is when you take extra creatine to help build up muscle stores quicker.

There can be some side effects too.

“There are some GI effects with creatine. Some people have noticed more fluid retention or some initial weight gain. They’ll notice some diarrhea, some stomach cramping, maybe bloating. So, some of those side effects are really more associated if you’re going to be doing that loading phase. Another thing is you don’t have to take the three to five grams at one time, you can split it into doses,” she explained.

Zumpano said creatine may not be safe to take for people with certain medical conditions, like those with kidney disease and who are pregnant.

It’s best to consult with your physician if you have any questions or concerns.