Authorities make an arrest related to deadly January wildfire that leveled LA neighborhood

FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

LOS ANGELES – Authorities in California have made an arrest in connection with the deadly January wildfire that erupted into the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles history and destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, according to a law enforcement official not authorized to publicly discuss the case.

Federal officials and Los Angeles police said earlier Wednesday that they are about to announce a “significant development” related to the criminal investigation into the fire.

The blaze, which erupted on Jan. 7, killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighborhood of LA. The fire ripped through hillside neighborhoods, destroying mansions with spectacular views of the ocean and downtown Los Angeles.

Attending the 9 a.m. news conference will be Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell, and Special Agent in Charge Kenny Cooper of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details were provided ahead of time.

Investigators still haven’t determined the cause of that blaze or the Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day in the community of Altadena and killed 18 people.

Both fires burned for days, reducing block after block of entire neighborhoods to gray and black debris.

An outside review released in September found that a lack of resources and outdated policies for sending emergency alerts led to delayed evacuation warnings.

The report commissioned by Los Angeles County supervisors said a series of weaknesses, including “outdated policies, inconsistent practices and communications vulnerabilities,” hampered the county’s response.

Tucker reported from Washington, D.C.