Healthwatch | What your nails tell you about your health

Are your nails trying to tell you something about your health?

They can reveal more about your body than you may realize.

“Your nails can indicate benign conditions, offer insight into your mental health and can actually be a harbinger of cancer in some cases,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

According to Dr. Vyas, nail changes can signal anything from a simple vitamin deficiency or injury to more serious conditions like anxiety or melanoma.

She explained that nail biting linked to anxiety can cause brittle nails – while a dark, vertical streak may be a sign of nail melanoma.

With this in mind, it’s important to regularly check both your fingernails and toenails for any changes.

For reference, healthy nails are typically smooth with a consistent color.

If you notice something unusual, be sure to mention it to your doctor along with any other symptoms you’re experiencing.

“The signs and symptoms of particular illnesses show up not only in your nail bed, but in other parts of your body as well. While your nails may signal some particular illness or condition, it’s important to recognize they are not the whole picture,” Dr. Vyas said. “It’s best to talk to your doctor about all of your signs and symptoms so they can arrive at the most accurate diagnosis for you.”

Dr. Vyas reminded those who wear nail polish to check their nails between coats to avoid missing any potential issues.