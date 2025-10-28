WATCH: Cybersecurity Awareness Workshop hosted in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A timely class organized by the Roanoke County Library aims to help seniors get “cyber smart.”

The Cybersecurity Awareness Workshop is designed for senior citizens and their caretakers. It focuses on common internet scams and how to handle them. One of the most important skills to master is knowing when you’re being scammed.

“So, you want to look for the red flags. They’re going to create a lot of urgency; they want you to make impulsive decisions. They’re going to use threatening language of immediate payment, if you don’t pay now, this is going to happen to you.“ Joseph Sidor, Roanoke County cybersecurity analyst

This is the first year Roanoke County will be hosting online safety training sessions in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.