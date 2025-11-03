Healthwatch | Beard care tips for ‘No Shave November’

It is officially No Shave November, which means a lot of men are going to be ditching their razors and growing out their beards.

And if it’s your first time taking part, there are some hygiene tips to keep in mind.

“One thing that you’re going to run into is as the hair is growing in, sometimes the hairs aren’t completely straight, they’re kind of curly and you can get ingrown hairs. So, when you’re going through that stubble phase, it might not grow out nice and smooth without any irritation or discomfort,” said Jennifer Lucas, MD, dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lucas said it’s important to remember that the skin under your beard still needs to be washed on a daily basis.

She recommends using a face wash for your skin type.

For example, someone with more oily skin should use a product that is non-comedogenic, or non-acne forming.

You should also use moisturizer when you’re done.

And while it may be tempting, try not to touch your beard as it’s growing in, otherwise you could risk spreading bacteria.

“You also want to make sure that your clippers, your razors, everything you’re using are clean. Bacteria live on this. So, you want to make sure you’re cleaning that off every five to seven days, at least,” said Dr. Lucas.

If you notice your beard is coming in patchy or you’re not growing much hair at all, that is likely due to genetics.

However, there are some medical conditions that could also play a role.