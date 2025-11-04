Healthwatch |How to avoid back pain when raking leaves

Ann Arbor residents have been stockpiling yard waste during the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer may be over, but the yardwork continues for many homeowners.

They now have to rake up all the falling leaves, which isn’t just time consuming but can also be strenuous.

“Posture and form is very important. I think a lot of times people don’t realize how they’re standing, how they’re moving, how they’re distributing their weight, how exactly they’re carrying that weight. It seems like a simple enough exercise to do, but there are a lot of different motions going into that,” said Trishul Kapoor, MD, pain medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kapoor said neck, back and shoulder injuries tend to be most common when it comes to raking leaves.

So, how can you prevent getting hurt?

He recommends stretching first and wearing clothes that give you a good range of motion.

Once you get started, be sure to focus on your form.

Your feet should be firmly planted on the ground with your knees bent.

Then make short strokes as you pull the leaves towards you.

Dr. Kapoor said if you notice any pain or discomfort, it’s best to take a break or stop completely.

“First and foremost, rest. You can use ice or heat. And then after that, you can use over-the-counter medications as directed. Sometimes people have a tendency to overutilize those because they think, ‘Oh it’s over the counter, I can use as much as I want.’ So be careful with that,” he advised.

Dr. Kapoor said if your pain persists, it’s best to seek medical care.

You don’t want to make the injury worse by ignoring it.