Healthwatch | Tips for coping with the time change

If you’re starting to feel more depressed and less motivated now that the sun is setting sooner, you’re not alone.

Many people have a hard time adjusting to the lack of sunlight.

“When the clocks turn back, we tend to experience a sudden decrease in exposure to light in the evening. This triggers in the brain an increase in melatonin, which makes you sleepier and sluggish, and a decrease in serotonin, which can create a dip in your mood and your energy,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said in some cases, a person may be diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder.

However, most people tend to experience something milder, often known as the winter blues.

Symptoms can include feelings of sadness, lack of energy, loss of interest in normal activities, oversleeping and weight gain.

Dr. Albers said there are many things we can do to help combat the winter blues, such as eating healthy, working out and socializing.

You could also pick up a new hobby, like baking or reading.

And be sure to stick to a routine. She explains that our bodies crave consistency.

Finally, try to get as much sunlight as possible.

“Open up the blinds, sit near a sunny window, get outside if you can. If you cannot, one of the most clinically proven techniques for regulating your mood is a light lamp. Sit next to it for 20 minutes in the morning. This is going to help stimulate your vitamin D level and also help to reset your circadian rhythms,” she said.

Dr. Albers said if your symptoms don’t improve with time or begin to worsen, it’s important to consult with a mental health professional