Healthwatch | Why fragrances may be irritating your skin

From shower gels to cleansers, many personal care products are made to smell good.

But can all those fragrances actually be harmful to our skin?

“Fragrance in general is an irritant to our skin. While it can smell good, it’s not the best for our skin barrier and pulls moisture out of the skin. You can also be allergic to some of the ingredients in it,” explained Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, a Cleveland Clinic dermatologist.

If you want to avoid fragrances completely, Dr. Khetarpal said to look for products labeled as “fragrance-free.”

She noted that “unscented” products can actually still contain some fragrances.

If you do use scents, Dr. Khetarpal recommends limiting them to only certain parts of the body.

For example, sticking to a hand soap or lotion.

And while most people can tolerate some fragrance, those with certain skin conditions should steer clear.

“Whether it’s psoriasis, eczema or another condition that compromises the skin barrier – these individuals lack that first line of defense. Fragrance can easily irritate their skin, worsen dryness and aggravate their condition. They can also develop allergies to the different ingredients in fragrances,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

When your skin reacts to a product, Dr. Khetarpal recommends stopping use and seeing a dermatologist if your symptoms don’t resolve.