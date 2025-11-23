Israel targets Hezbollah chief in first strike on Beirut in months

People and Civil Defence workers gather at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Sunday Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT – Israel on Sunday struck Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, for the first time since June, saying it targeted Hezbollah’s chief of staff and warning the Iran-backed militant group not to rearm and rebuild.

The strike, launched almost a year after a ceasefire ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, threatened a wider conflict just days before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit Lebanon.

“We will continue to act forcefully to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and the state of Israel,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. Government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian did not say whether Israel informed the U.S. before the strike, saying only that “Israel makes decisions independently.”

The strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs killed at least one person and wounded 21 others, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun in a statement condemned the strike and accused Israel of refusing to implement its end of the ceasefire agreement. He called on the international community to “intervene with strength and seriousness to stop the attacks on Lebanon and its people.”

Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks while Israel and the United States have pressured Lebanon to disarm the powerful militant group. Israel asserts that Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese government, which has approved its military’s plan that would disarm Hezbollah, has denied those claims.

Smoke could be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighborhood following Sunday's strike. A video circulated on social media showed dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appeared to be on the fourth floor of an apartment building. Gunshots could be heard to disperse the crowds as emergency workers arrived.

“This is definitely a civilian area and void of any military presence, especially the neighborhood where we stand,” Hezbollah parliamentarian Ali Ammar told reporters near the site of the attack. Ammar did not give details on the target of the attack.

An Israeli drone was flying near the building targeted. The Lebanese military cordoned off the area, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Lebanon and United Nations peacekeepers have been critical of ongoing Israel attacks in the country and accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Aoun last week said the country is ready to enter negotiations with Israel to stop its airstrikes and to withdraw from five hilltop points it occupies on Lebanese territory. It was unclear if Israel will agree to the offer.

Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam say they are committed to disarming all non-state actors in the country, including Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike killed 13 people in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern city of Sidon in the deadliest attack since a ceasefire went into effect. The military said it targeted a military facility belonging to the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Hamas denied that it has any militar facilities in the crowded camp.

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.