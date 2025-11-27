COMING UP: Officials to provide update on the shooting of two National Guard members

Streets are blocked after reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier)

Officials are slated to provide an update on Thursday at 9 a.m. on the shooting of two National Guard members that happened just blocks away from the White House.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the guard members were in critical condition on Wednesday morning. An Afghan national has been taken into custody in connection with the act of violence.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, FBI Director Kash Patel, and National Guard officials will be at Thursday’s press conference.