Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
37º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

News

COMING UP: Officials to provide update on the shooting of two National Guard members

A live stream player will be added to this article once the press conference begins at 9 a.m.

Streets are blocked after reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier) (Anthony Peltier, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Officials are slated to provide an update on Thursday at 9 a.m. on the shooting of two National Guard members that happened just blocks away from the White House.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the guard members were in critical condition on Wednesday morning. An Afghan national has been taken into custody in connection with the act of violence.

Recommended Videos

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, FBI Director Kash Patel, and National Guard officials will be at Thursday’s press conference.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos