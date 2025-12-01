Healthwatch | Tips for safely decorating for the holidays

Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people are starting to decorate for Christmas.

If you’re one of them, it’s important to be careful.

Every year thousands of injuries are reported.

“There are three main types of injuries. The most common one is improper ladder use. So, a person will go up on a ladder, and then sometimes either the ladder is not placed correctly, or you don’t have a spotter or somebody to watch you to make sure that it’s stable. They may also decide to get up on unstable furniture, such as a chair or a sofa, and that can lead to a fall,” said Allan Capin, MD, urgent care physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Capin said the other two most common injuries include lacerations which can occur after being cut by a broken bulb, and strains and sprains.

Those typically happen when a person tries to lift something heavy, like a Christmas tree or a box of decorations.

He said that’s why it’s a good idea to stretch first.

But those aren’t the only holiday hazards to consider.

Dr. Capin also warns about fires.

“Candles should be enclosed in glass and placed away from anything that’s flammable. Also, if you’re using a natural tree, when the tree dries out, it can catch fire immediately from a short circuit, or overloading circuits. It happens every year. So, people should consider purchasing an artificial tree that’s fire resistant,” he said.

Dr. Capin said while many decorating-related injuries tend to be minor, you should not ignore the more serious ones, such as hitting your head.

Pay attention to any symptoms you may have and seek medical care if they start to worsen.