How to protect car batteries during cold weather

RICHMOND, Va. – As the cold snap continues to grip much of Virginia, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is ready to face the cold.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the sudden drop in temperatures usually leads to a spike in calls, especially for dead batteries. Nearly one-third of last year’s winter calls in Virginia were for battery issues, AAA said in a press release.

A car battery loses about a third of its power in freezing weather. As the air cools, the oil inside your car thickens, parts move slower, and your battery has to work harder to start the engine. If temperatures drop to zero or below, your battery has only half its power to start the vehicle, according to AAA.

“Winter hasn’t even officially started, yet the cold is punishing vehicles,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean. “Last winter (Jan-March 2025), AAA emergency roadside service crews responded to more than 77,000 calls for assistance in AAA Mid-Atlantic territory in Virginia. With temperatures plunging this week, we expect to be busy with stranded drivers.”

Here are warning signs drivers should watch for regarding their car batteries:

Your car doesn’t start immediately or makes a clicking noise when you turn the key.

Your headlights or interior lights are dimmer than normal, or power windows operate slower than usual.

You see stains or corrosion on the battery itself.

Your battery is more than three years old.

You take many short trips where the car is turned on and off often, or you have long stretches of time (weeks or months) when the car is not used.

To combat these issues, AAA offers these tips:

Park your car in a garage if possible. The less cold air around your car, the better for your battery.

Turn off your lights, wipers, and heater before shutting off the engine to prevent unnecessary battery drain.

Unplug phone chargers and USB cables as soon as you turn off your engine.

Avoid using your car’s heater longer than necessary; heaters put high demands on your battery.

If you see corrosion on your battery, clean it or have a trained technician do it.

If you go two weeks or longer without using your car during winter, invest in a battery tender to keep it charged.

If you plan not to use your car for an extended period during winter, turn it on daily and take it for a short drive or let it idle for 15 to 20 minutes to reach operating temperature. This helps recharge the battery.

If you notice any warning signs, you can get your car battery tested for free at most major auto parts stores, including AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, and NAPA.

Other key vehicle components to watch during extreme cold include your tires and fluids, such as antifreeze/coolant and windshield washer fluid.