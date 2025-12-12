Healthwatch | Tips to tame the ‘Sunday Scaries’

Weekends only last so long, and if you start feeling anxious by Sunday, you’re not alone.

Many of us deal with something called the “Sunday Scaries” week after week.

“Sunday Scaries really just refers to the anxiety that people have prior to the beginning of the workweek. If you have a regular work schedule like Monday through Friday, the Sunday Scaries would mean you have this anticipatory anxiety on Sunday,” said Kia-Rai Prewitt, PhD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

While the Sunday Scaries can feel overwhelming, Dr. Prewitt said there are ways to manage them.

First, she encourages people to focus on what they can control in the present rather than worrying about Monday’s unknowns.

Whether it’s dinner with friends or watching your favorite movie, doing things you enjoy can take your mind off the upcoming workweek.

But packing too many plans into one weekend may leave you heading into Monday feeling unrested, so it’s important to find the right balance.

While experiencing some job-related anxiety is normal, Dr. Prewitt suggests reassessing your situation if you’re always dreading work.

“Are you constantly working longer hours? Are you working in a short-staffed environment? Really look at the things that might be contributing to your stress and see if you can talk to your co-workers or supervisor about how to make adjustments to your work schedule or environment,” Dr. Prewitt said.

If these efforts to tame the Sunday Scaries don’t work, Dr. Prewitt said it might be time to make a change or seek help from a mental health professional.