Healthwatch | How pets can help our health

February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day.

Whether it’s a furry friend like a dog or cat, or even a bird or lizard, owning an animal can offer a lot of health benefits – especially for older adults.

Recommended Videos

[RELATED: Send us photos of your paw-fect pets for National Love Your Pet Day]

“Pet ownership, particularly for older adults, like dogs, can make a huge impact on increased physical activity, social engagement, and helping to fight disability and frailty that happens with spending too much time on the couch. Pets can really help older adults be more active,” said Kenneth Koncilja, MD, who specializes in geriatric medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Koncilja said there are emotional benefits too.

For example, research has found that owning a pet can help ease a person’s depression and anxiety.

They can also help with loneliness and isolation, which can be common for older adults.

But that’s not all.

Dr. Koncilja said there are cognitive benefits as well.

“They have even been linked to improvements in memory because there’s task-oriented things you have to do to care for your cat or dog, or a different pet. There’s purpose and meaning, and everything that you’re doing when you are caring for somebody else,” he said.

Dr. Koncilja said if you’re unable to own an animal, you could always volunteer at a shelter or consider fostering one temporarily.