Consumer Reports: How to extend the life of your appliances

Spotty dishes and glasses, a smoky oven, a fridge struggling to keep cool; sometimes it feels like our kitchen appliances are working against us.

Consumer Reports experts share tips and tricks that can save you money, aggravation, and keep your appliances up and running for the long haul.

If your kitchen appliances are starting to show their age, it’s tempting to throw in the towel and buy something new.

Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope says not so fast.

“Stores and manufacturers make it really tempting and really easy to replace your appliances, offering things like free delivery, even haul-away, but in most cases you’ll save by maintaining the appliance you already have,” Hope explained.

If your dishwasher smells funky or leaves caked-on food or spots, the filter could be clogged. Carefully remove it and clean the gunk under running water with a bottle brush or soft sponge, then replace it. Be sure to do this at least every couple of months.

When it comes to the oven, everyday habits matter.

“One of the easiest things you can do to extend the life of your range is just tend to spills quickly,” Hope said. “If something boils over on the stovetop or spills in the oven, wait until the oven is cool and then wipe it up as soon as you can; thereafter, before it becomes a bigger problem.”

Don’t use the oven door as a shelf unless you want to pay for a new one. And never line the bottom with aluminum foil; it can damage the heating element, which will cost you, too.

If your refrigerator isn’t keeping its cool, it might be time to clean the condenser coils. You might need to pull out the fridge for this one. Carefully vacuum the coils with a soft brush attachment twice a year.

Finally, sometimes saying goodbye really is the best option.