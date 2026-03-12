Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in honor of Corporal Marvin Silvester Patton

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order in memory and respect of Corporal Marvin Silvester Patton, who served during the Korean War.
After more than 75 years, Corporal Patton was laid to rest this week in his hometown in Southwest Virginia. He had been missing in action since July 5, 1950.
“We honor his brave service and recognize the enduring strength and courage of his family,” Spanberger said.
Flags will be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings throughout the commonwealth. They will be lowered at sunrise on Friday and remain at half-staff until sunset.
The Wytheville Police Department participated and hosted the honor guard for Patton’s military funeral. See their full statement below:
After more than 75 years, a hero has finally returned to the soil he called home.
We are deeply moved to share that CPL Marvin Silvester Patton, a Korean War Veteran who had been Missing in Action since July 5, 1950, has been brought home to Southwest Virginia. He was escorted from Grubb Funeral Home to his place of rest at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
The transition was carried out with the highest dignity by the elite Military Funeral Honors Guard of Fort Lee, Virginia.
Our agency was privileged to support this mission by hosting the Honors Guard and providing secure storage for the equipment used to render CPL Patton’s final honors.
Pictured is Chief of Police Joel Hash with the members of the Fort Lee Military Funeral Honors Guard. We extend our deepest gratitude to this unit for their professionalism and to the Patton family for their incredible sacrifice.
