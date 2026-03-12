Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in honor of Corporal Marvin Silvester Patton

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order in memory and respect of Corporal Marvin Silvester Patton, who served during the Korean War.

After more than 75 years, Corporal Patton was laid to rest this week in his hometown in Southwest Virginia. He had been missing in action since July 5, 1950.

“We honor his brave service and recognize the enduring strength and courage of his family,” Spanberger said.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings throughout the commonwealth. They will be lowered at sunrise on Friday and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The Wytheville Police Department participated and hosted the honor guard for Patton’s military funeral. See their full statement below: