Consumer Reports: How the right tools can help with arthritis, injuries, and everyday challenges

Struggling to open jars, bottles, or stubborn packaging? The right tool can make a big difference.

Consumer Reports tested dozens of jar openers, grippers, and other household helpers to find which ones actually work well for people with arthritis, injuries, disabilities, or limited strength.

Think about how many times a day you grip, twist, and lift—picking up a mug, opening a door, holding a knife to prep dinner. It’s automatic, until it suddenly isn’t. Consumer Reports’ Sarah Kovac knows that challenge, and she’s here to help.

“I was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis, which for me means that my hands and arms don’t work very well, so from a young age I started using my feet instead, so I’ve been finding solutions to make my life work,” said Sarah Kovac with Consumer Reports.

Sarah’s solutions can help anyone dealing with what she calls “ability drift.”

“Ability drift is a term that I came up with,” said Kovac. “That experience that we all go through, whether you consider yourself disabled or not, of just needing a little extra help at some point.”

Sarah assembled a team of testers, including disabled journalists and caregivers, to evaluate a range of products.

These Remedic Non-Slip doorknob covers make it easier to grasp and turn a knob. And for locks, key grips give more leverage and control.

For other everyday items, these Eazyhold Grips add a handle to almost anything. Instead of grasping an object, you slide your hand into a loop.

Stubborn jars are no match for this Humanfun Jar Opener: It’s especially useful for arthritic hands.

Cookware is easier to hold with this Redchef Detachable Handle, which provides a surprisingly strong grip and can hold up to about 22 pounds.

This Swedish Steak Knife, which allows one-handed chopping, was “life-changing” according to CR’s tester.

“Finding products to help people live more independently and more fully is kind of my life passion, so that’s why this was so important to me,” Kovac explained.