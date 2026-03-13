Healthwatch | Improving gut health for colorectal cancer prevention

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer for both men and women here in the US.

The good news is there are ways to help prevent it -- like improving your gut health.

“A healthy gut and a diverse microbiome help decrease inflammation, and chronic inflammation we know can lead to increased risk of cancer, specifically colorectal cancer,” explained Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Zumpano said we can help improve our gut health by improving our diet.

She recommends eating foods that are high in fiber, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds.

She also suggests adding fermented and probiotic foods into your diet.

Some ideas include yogurt, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut.

Zumpano notes that it can be overwhelming to eat a bunch of new foods at once, which is why it’s best to make a gradual transition.

“I would first begin by reducing processed foods and incorporating more fiber rich foods. And you’ll see your gut symptoms improve. So, if you have any symptoms like constipation or diarrhea, those things should improve. Now if you’re finding that you’re having gastrointestinal symptoms that aren’t going away despite making positive health changes, that’s when you should seek medical attention,” she advised.

Besides keeping a healthy diet, Zumpano said it’s also important to make sure you’re getting enough physical activity.

Exercise has been shown to help reduce a person’s risk for colorectal cancer.