Healthwatch | How March Madness impacts mental health

March Madness is an exciting time for basketball fans across the country.

But mental health experts say following our brackets can affect us in ways we might not realize.

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“Watching March Madness and other sporting events can absolutely impact our mental health – both from a positive and negative standpoint. How much so varies by person based on the level of engagement and if there are any preexisting mental health disorders at play,” said Lindsay Honaker, DO, a sports psychiatrist at Cleveland Clinic.

On the positive side, Dr. Honaker said watching sporting events brings people together and helps reduce loneliness.

They also give fans something to look forward to and provide an escape from everyday stress.

At the same time, a close game can quickly turn stressful.

Dr. Honaker said emotions can be harder to manage in this case, especially if you mix in sports betting and alcohol use.

With this in mind, she recommends finding healthy ways to cope during the tournaments.

“It’s very important to make sure you’re taking breaks to reset, especially when those emotions get really intense,” Dr. Honaker said. “Go for a walk if possible or even deep breathing exercises can help.”

Dr. Honaker said it’s best to enjoy the games overall rather than focusing on the wins and losses too much.