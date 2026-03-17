Consumer Reports: Spring cleaning? Here’s how to get your home ‘squeaky clean’ on a budget

Spring arrives on Friday, and that means it’s time for spring cleaning, but how do we get the job done on a budget?

And with so many choices of cleaners on store shelves, how do you know which ones are worth buying? Consumer Reports put them to the test! Here’s their guide to getting your home ‘squeaky clean’ for spring without spending a fortune.

When every penny counts, it’s annoying to spend money and time on a cleaning product that doesn’t get the job done. That’s why Consumer Reports expert product testers make messes in their labs to help you find the best products for your money.

Let’s start with a must-have: paper towels.

There can be a big difference in brands. CR’s tests show Bounty Select-A-Size Sheets are best for their impressive scrubbing strength.

“Bounty might be one of the more expensive brands, but the towels absorb so well, you can wring them out and reuse them,” said Jodhaira Rodriguez with Consumer Reports. “So you might actually be saving money in the long run.”

Multi-purpose cleaners are the way to go if you’re on a tight budget.

Mr. Clean’s Clean Freak spray, at $5 a bottle, is a favorite. It effortlessly cleans most surfaces and features a power nozzle that lets you control the amount of spray.

Another winner: Walmart’s Great Value Multi-Purpose Cleaner for just $3. It tackles most jobs, but shines brightest when cleaning glass.

Another $3: Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner. It also tackles chrome, tile, and porcelain—on top of cleaning mirrors and other glass, where it dries in a flash.

If you mean business this spring and need a new vacuum, A CR Best Buy is this bagless Shark Navigator NV360 sold at Walmart, Amazon, Target and Home Depot for under $130.

For those tough, greasy kitchen spots, a little baking soda and water can go a long way. Buy a sponge that can handle it.

“Scrub Daddy Sponge Daddy requires a little elbow grease, but it was great getting the remnants of grape juice out of the bottom of a glass,” said Rodriguez.