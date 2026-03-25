Roanoke City Public Schools to cut approximately 170 positions amid funding gap

Approximately 170 positions will be eliminated across Roanoke City Public Schools as the division works to address an ongoing funding gap, according to school officials. Of those, about 65 positions are currently filled.

The reductions come as the division faces an estimated $14 million funding gap for the 2026-27 school year, stemming from changes in local funding and rising operational costs, Roanoke City Public Schools said.

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“These are incredibly difficult decisions because they impact people who have dedicated their careers to serving our students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Verletta White. “Our staff members are the heart of Roanoke City Public Schools. This decision is not a reflection of their performance or commitment, but rather the financial realities we must address. We are committed to supporting every employee affected by these changes with care, respect, and meaningful assistance as our school division navigates these next steps.”

The reductions will affect both instructional and non-instructional positions, from division leadership to school-based roles. Most of the impacted positions are currently vacant or will be affected through resignations and retirements, school officials said. About 65 positions will be affected through a reduction in force or reassignment to a different role.

In addition, Central Office administrators at the coordinator level and above, including the superintendent, will be furloughed for one week during the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. Each will forgo one week’s pay as part of the cost-saving measures.

To support affected employees, the division will offer job placement resources, host a job fair, and provide ongoing support from human resources and administrative teams. The division is also working with regional partners and neighboring school systems to help identify new opportunities for impacted staff. A “recall list” will remain active for 15 months in case positions become available again.

“While this is a challenging moment, our focus remains on our students and their success,” Dr. White said. “We are committed to making thoughtful decisions that allow us to move forward on a sustainable path while continuing to provide the high-quality education our students deserve.”

You can learn more here: rcps.info/budget.