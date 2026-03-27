Healthwatch | Should you wash new clothes before wearing them?

Have you ever worn a new shirt or pants without washing them first?

You may think they’re already clean, but that’s not always the case.

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“I recommend for everyone to wash their clothes after buying them. There’s a few reasons why. The first is many bright colors can bleed onto our skin or other fabrics before the first wash. When you wash them at home first before wearing them, you’re preventing that from transferring onto your skin. You also want to wash away any like harsh chemicals or irritants,” said Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Khetarpal said sometimes manufacturers will add formaldehyde or other preservatives to new clothing to prevent wrinkling and mold.

And that in turn can cause skin irritation.

Bacteria can also be spread from people trying on the same clothes at the store.

So, what setting should you use when washing new clothes?

Dr. Khetarpal said a gentle setting is best so it doesn’t damage the fabric.

She also recommends using fragrance-free detergent.

“If you look for free and clear, or for sensitive skin, many brands make them, even generic brands do. So even if you aren’t someone with eczema or sensitive skin, you don’t want that fragrance sitting on your skin all day. Or if it’s on your bed sheets, your skin is touching that all night long,” she said. “We do recommend free and clear laundry detergent. They also make free and clear fabric softeners and dryer sheets.”

Dr. Khetarpal said the same advice applies to blankets and towels.

They should always be washed first.