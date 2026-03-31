Healthwatch: What is the craze with cottage cheese?

It seems like every viral recipe you see on social media these days includes cottage cheese, but why is this ingredient so popular all of a sudden?

“Cottage cheese is a really healthy food. We know that it has a lot of healthy bacteria that help with our microbiome. We know it’s a great source of protein. It’s also something that many of my patients consider clean in the sense that it’s not ultra-processed,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

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Kirkpatrick said cottage cheese is also extremely versatile.

It can be eaten on its own or mixed in with other ingredients to create smoothies, pancakes, pasta sauce, wraps, and even desserts.

If you look in the cottage cheese section at the store, you’ll notice there are all kinds available.

Some may be made with whole milk, while others are low in fat.

Kirkpatrick said there’s not one type that’s necessarily better than the other; it’s more about personal preference and what makes sense for your diet.

However, those with higher protein and fat may keep you fuller for longer.

“In terms of the texture, a lot of times it’s the chunks that throw people off. You can get a whipped cottage cheese, or you can take cottage cheese, put it in your blender, and it will whip it for you. It will make it really nice and creamy,” she said.

Kirkpatrick said while cottage cheese can be a great addition to your diet, those who are lactose intolerant or have a casein sensitivity should be careful, as it could cause adverse gut issues.