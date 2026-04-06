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Virginia State Parks to hire more than 900 rangers

Duties and pay vary by location and role

Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Parks (Caroline Martin Photography LLC, © Caroline Martin Photography, LLC)

RICHMOND, Va. – Whip out those resumes! If you love working outdoors, Virginia State Parks wants to hear from you. Virginia State Parks is looking to hire more than 900 rangers for the upcoming summer season.

These seasonal and hourly positions are ideal for anyone who enjoys nature, likes sharing their knowledge of history or the environment, or wants to help plan events and programs.

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The day-to-day duties, pay rates and employment dates will vary depending on the job and the specific park’s needs. There’s also room to grow, as many of these roles can lead to full-time careers.

Some of the positions currently open include:

  • Administrative assistant
  • Contact ranger
  • Education support specialist
  • Food service ranger
  • Groundskeeper
  • Housekeeping ranger
  • Lifeguard
  • Maintenance ranger
  • Office assistant
  • Park interpreter
  • Trades technician

For more information about seasonal, part-time and full-time opportunities and how to apply, please go to www.virginiastateparks.gov/jobs.

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