Gov. Abigail Spanberger responds to criticism, focuses on delivering for Virginians

VIRGINIA – Gov. Abigail Spanberger is responding to recent criticism and says she remains committed to delivering results for Virginians and strengthening the Commonwealth, according to NBC affiliate WWBT.

Spanberger and her administration are currently reviewing more than 1,000 bills passed by the Virginia General Assembly, weighing whether to sign, veto or amend each one. In recent weeks, she has signed a range of legislation aimed at strengthening schools, supporting affordable housing, addressing health care and utility costs, and boosting economic development across the state.

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“We’re going line by line through so many of these bills to make sure that we get it right, and so that’s an extensive process, but it will be over at 11:59 on Monday,” Spanberger told NBC 12.

A recent Washington Post poll, conducted with the Schar School at George Mason University, found that two months into her term, Spanberger’s approval rating is relatively low. The poll showed 47% of respondents approved of her handling of the governorship, while 46% disapproved. Despite these numbers, Spanberger expressed confidence in her leadership.

“I would say if everybody hated me, why is everybody putting my face on the mailers for the referendum?” Spanberger said.

She also addressed criticism from her predecessor, former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who recently called the April 21 redistricting referendum “illegal and unconstitutional” during an appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s podcast. Youngkin accused Spanberger of trying to “undo his legacy.”

“Those critics seem to run at odds with the fact that everybody thinks I’m a convincing character in whatever way they want that referendum vote to go,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger has also faced criticism from within her own party, with some saying she is not doing enough to push the redistricting referendum forward. She voted yes on the measure last month.

“But if I were out across the state barnstorming right now, I would not be focused on the thing that is most important, which is getting it right with the bills that I’m signing,” Spanberger said.

The governor has until midnight on Monday to sign, veto or amend the bills. The Virginia General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on April 22 to address the governor’s decisions.