Healthwatch: Signs you may need a new pillow

When it comes to sleep, we all know the importance of having a good mattress – but what about a good pillow?

According to Brian Chen, MD, who is a sleep specialist at Cleveland Clinic, that matters just as much.

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“If your pillow is not supporting your body, your head very well, that can cause muscle tension. It can cause those muscle fibers in your neck and your shoulders to be stretched or placed in an awkward position. And that can even cause a headache in the morning, and it can go against what you’re trying to do of getting good rest,” said Dr. Chen.

Dr. Chen said that while all pillow brands are different, most of them usually need to be replaced within a year or two.

That’s because the material tends to give out after a while, and you’re not getting the same support as you once did.

He said if you’re not sure whether your pillow is old, consider how it feels, maybe it’s lumpy or has a dent when your head lies.

You could also try the pillow fold test.

If you fold it together and it bounces back, that’s a good sign.

However, if it stays folded or goes flat, it’s probably time to get a new one.

“If you’re struggling, if the pillow is worn out, then it is definitely time to reinvest in yourself and get a nice pillow. And just keep in mind when you’re shopping for pillows, it’s not more expensive is better. It’s what fits your body. What do you need? What’s going to help you sleep?” he said.

Dr. Chen said if you still notice discomfort or other difficulty after getting a new pillow, it’s best to consult with your physician.

There may be another issue that needs to be addressed.