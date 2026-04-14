Consumer Reports: How a quick clean can fix your glitchy devices and save you money

Is your phone, TV, or computer acting a little glitchy these days? Before you rush to replace any of your gadgets, Consumer Reports says you might be able to fix them yourself with a little tech spring cleaning.

If your tech hasn’t been acting like itself lately, Consumer Reports says don’t assume it’s time for an upgrade. Because a little maintenance can go a long way.

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“Your device might just not work as well if it’s dirty,” said Courtney Lindwall with Consumer Reports. “And so cleaning can be a really simple fix for a lot of different issues.”

Start with the device you likely use most often: your phone.

“Dust and debris in your charging port or speaker can actually affect their performance,” Lindwall explained. “Sound might not sound as good. The sound quality might be impacted. The ability of your device to charge might be impacted.”

Just be sure to use the right tools.

“Things to avoid: condensed air, sharp tools like paper clips or tweezers, things that are safe to use, softer tools like cotton swabs or makeup brushes,” Lindwall said. “Those should still do a good job without potentially damaging the delicate parts of your device.”

That includes the screen. Whether it’s your laptop, monitor, or TV, it’s important to keep it clean. But there are a few things to remember.

“One, do not use a paper towel. Those are harsh and they could scratch or otherwise damage the screen,” said Nicholas De Leon with Consumer Reports. “Two, don’t use harsh cleaners like Windex or anything. They could also damage the screen, particularly the coating that a lot of laptops have nowadays.”

Instead, a simple microfiber cloth is best. For dirtier screens, you can use wipes made for cleaning glasses.

And when using your laptop or PC, try to avoid something many of us are guilty of: eating.

“Depending upon the laptop, if you get crumbs underneath the keys, could make it literally impossible to type,” said De Leon. “Your only shot really short of like disassembling the devices, a can of compressed air to kind of like blow in there and get any of the crumbs out of there.”

Before you start cleaning any device, power it down and unplug it. And check the owner’s manual for any specific cleaning instructions.