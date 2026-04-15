Virginia State Parks recognized as a 2026 top Virginia employer for interns

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Parks just earned a major accolade. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the park system has been named a 2026 Top Virginia Employer for Interns by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

This honor celebrates employers who go above and beyond in mentorship, professional development, workplace culture and giving students real opportunities to contribute.

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“DCR recognizes the exceptional work Virginia State Parks does to open doors for students and service members pursuing careers in conservation,” said DCR Director Nikki Rovner. “This recognition underscores Virginia State Parks’ dedication to fostering future leaders, and it’s gratifying to see their efforts recognized statewide.”

Virginia State Parks offers a range of hands-on experiences through its internship programs, including the new Ranger Conservation Corps, which launched in 2025, and participation in the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program for transitioning service members. The Ranger Conservation Corps is designed to immerse students in natural resource management, environmental education and park operations.

“Developing the next generation of conservation leadership in Virginia is critical to our mission to protect and conserve Virginia’s natural and cultural resources for the future,” said DCR Deputy Director of Operations Frank Stovall. “Our state parks personnel, with support from our human resources team, have created an award-winning program that prepares interns for the next steps in their conservation career.”

Every year, Virginia State Parks hosts interns from colleges, universities and service members from across the state.

To learn more about internship and career opportunities with Virginia State Parks, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.