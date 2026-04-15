Virginia State Police sees surge in applications, sets 10-Year record

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Police is seeing a surge in interest from aspiring troopers. In March, the agency received 212 applications, the highest monthly total in nearly a decade.

Every month so far in 2026 has surpassed the department’s recruitment goals, marking an upward trend. State police leaders say this momentum follows a series of recruitment investments, including enhanced digital marketing, a revamped website, more recruiter outreach, and a department-wide push to attract new applicants.

Recommended Videos

“We are encouraged by the strong interest in serving with the Virginia State Police and the commitment to protecting the Commonwealth,” said Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz, Superintendent. “There are meaningful opportunities for individuals who are driven, selfless, and committed to advancing community safety while safeguarding civil liberties. This is demanding and purposeful work. It is not for everyone, but for those who feel called to it, VSP offers a wide range of paths to serve and make a difference.”

That growing interest is showing up in the training pipeline, too. The 145th Basic Session currently includes 50 trooper-trainees, and the next class, the 146th Session, starting June 25, is expected to welcome more than 80 trainees. Earlier this year, 94 new troopers graduated from the 144th Basic Session.