AAA’s ‘Battery for Trees’ Campaign: Replace your car battery and help plant a tree

Looking to replace your car battery and make a positive impact on the environment? AAA has kicked off its 15th Annual “Battery for Trees” campaign, offering a way for drivers to give back while taking care of their vehicles.

Looking to replace your car battery and make a positive impact on the environment? AAA has kicked off its 15th Annual “Battery for Trees” campaign, offering a way for drivers to give back while taking care of their vehicles.

For every car battery replaced by AAA’s Emergency Roadside Service team or at any AAA Car Care location, the organization will plant a tree.

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The campaign runs through Thursday, April 30, with AAA pledging to plant up to 12,500 trees in 2026.

Since 2011, AAA Mid-Atlantic/AAA Club Alliance’s Battery for Trees initiative, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, has helped fund the planting of more than 71,500 trees in national forests across the United States. This year’s campaign is expected to bring the total to 84,000 trees.

In addition to the car battery recycling program, anyone can visit a AAA Retail store or AAA Car Care center to help plant a tree by donating $1 or more.

“For 15 years, Batteries for Trees has given AAA Members a simple way of turning routine car maintenance into making a meaningful environmental impact,” says Amber Zionkowski, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at AAA Club Alliance. “Each car battery replacement helps grow stronger National Forests and supports the well-being of future generations.”