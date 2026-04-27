Healthwatch: Why you should drink water after you wake up

When you first wake up, do you go right for a cup of coffee?

You may want to consider a glass of water instead.

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“People have lots of GI water loss, what we call insensible losses. So, in a typical eight hour sleep, you would lose about 300 to 400 cc of water while you sleep. And that’s through your breathing, for example, your skin. You sweat quite a bit overnight,” said Adrienna Jirik, MD, gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic. “I tell patients to drink at least a cup of water when you wake up in the morning. You don’t really know what’s going to happen for the rest of the day. We’re all guilty of not drinking enough water.”

Dr. Jirik said drinking water right after you wake up can also help boost metabolism, improve digestion and prevent urinary tract infections.

So, does the temperature of the water matter?

She said not really. What matters more is that you’re staying hydrated.

However, if you aren’t a fan of plain water, you could always add a slice of lemon or another fruit to give it some flavor.

Other options include carbonated or sparkling water.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be water. It can be some sort of liquid. Something heavily caffeinated has what we call a diuretic effect and can make you urinate a little bit more. So, before your coffee, why don’t you drink a little non-caffeinated tea, for example. Even some juice is fine,” she said.

Dr. Jirik said while drinking water is important, there are other factors that play a role in digestion.

She recommends eating smaller meals throughout the day and making sure you are getting regular exercise.