Healthwatch: The do’s and don’ts of wearing weighted vests

It seems like weighted vests are all the rage right now, with a lot of people wearing them when they walk or run.

But do they make a difference?

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“Weighted vests in and of themselves won’t build strength. When combined with strength training, they certainly can help do that. Weighted vests can help you expend more calories when you’re exercising, so it has that benefit,” explained Jessica Tomazic, MD, sports medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Tomazic said if you were thinking about buying a weighted vest, there are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind.

For starters, you want to make sure the vest fits securely and is made with breathable material.

You also don’t want it to be too heavy.

Research shows it’s best to choose a vest that is 5 to 10% of your body weight.

Anything more than that doesn’t appear to offer much benefit and can actually increase your risk for injury.

She also advises against using a vest for certain types of exercise.

“You want to be careful with things like bike riding, anything that’s at a higher rate of speed or requires additional balance, especially if you’re new to it. It can throw off your balance a bit. So just being careful with those activities. I think walking and running are two safe ways to start using weighted vests,” she said.

Dr. Tomazic said if you have any previous injuries, it’s best to consult with your physician before trying a weighted vest.