Baby formula recall issued over possible bacteria risk

Baby formula sold primarily on Amazon is being recalled over contamination concerns.

Baby formula sold primarily on Amazon is being recalled over contamination concerns.

The New Zealand-based A-2 Milk Company says its Platinum Premium Infant Formula may contain a heat-resistant bacteria. Cereulide, produced by Bacillus cereus bacteria, can cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, with risks of dehydration in infants.

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The recall affects imported formula with the USA label for infants 0-12 months, specifically batch numbers 2210269454, 2210324609, and 2210321712.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses have been reported, but you’re asked to throw out the tins if you have them. The recall does not impact the A2 formula sold in other countries.

The formula was imported during the 2022 Operation Fly Formula initiative to address U.S. shortages. The FDA said 16,428 tins were sold before the product was discontinued.

The investigation into the cause of the contamination is ongoing.