Healthwatch: How much water should you drink in a day?

Have you ever wondered how much water you should drink each day?

Turns out, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer.

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“A host of factors can affect how much water you need, including age, metabolism and whether you have any chronic medical issues,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

With so many factors at play, Dr. Vyas said it’s best to simply listen to your body.

Drink when you’re thirsty but also watch for signs you may not be getting enough fluids, like having dark urine or dry mouth.

For a general guideline, try to drink about eight to 12 glasses of water a day.

It’s especially important to stay hydrated when you’re exercising or spending time outside on a hot day.

Dr. Vyas said making the effort to get enough water is important for our overall health and offers many benefits.

“Drinking water keeps your organs flushed and perfused. It also helps you maintain a good metabolic status, so you don’t get dehydrated or sluggish. Water keeps your kidneys hydrated as well, helping prevent issues like kidney failure and kidney stones,” Dr. Vyas said.

Dr. Vyas added that coffee, tea and other drinks can contribute to your daily fluid intake.

But moderation is key here, and remember water is the best choice to stay hydrated.