Healthwatch: What some people get wrong about cortisol

Protein, peptides, collagen and now cortisol.

The stress hormone seems to be getting a lot of attention on social media lately, with some health influencers claiming it can cause weight gain.

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But is that actually true?

“It might be a minor contributing factor, but the argument that you get in a lot of wellness spaces is this very reductionist model, which is the one issue is cortisol, and if you bring the cortisol down, the weight follows. Which is just an overly simplistic way of thinking about the body’s metabolism, and the body’s hormones, and the things that drive weight gain and weight loss,” said Matthew Badgett, MD, who specializes in internal medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Badgett said that’s not the only misconception with cortisol.

There’s also the claim that high levels of the stress hormone can cause something called ‘adrenal fatigue’, which is not true.

In fact, cortisol can help improve energy in the short and long term.

It’s only when someone has a cortisol deficiency that they would experience severe fatigue.

So, how is cortisol even tested?

Dr. Badgett said there are a few options available.

“We do a couple of saliva tests, or we do a 24-hour urine test,” he noted. “Or, we do something called a dexamethasone suppression test, which is where we try to suppress cortisol. If it doesn’t suppress like we expect it to, it’s a sign that your cortisol has run away from the body’s natural responses.”

Dr. Badgett reiterates that it’s rarely just cortisol that is causing someone’s weight gain or fatigue, which is why it’s important to discuss any health concerns you may be having with your physician.