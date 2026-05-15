What to Stream: John Krasinski, 'Ladies First,' Rod Stewart, Brooke Shields and a 'Lego Batman' game

This combination of images show promotional art for "You're Killing Me," from left, "The Chi," and "The Boroughs." (Acorn TV/Showtime/Netflix via AP)

John Krasinski returning as Jack Ryan in “Jack Ryan: Ghost War” for Prime Video and “Stranger Things” masterminds the Duffer Brothers producing a Netflix show in which a retirement community teams up to battle monsters are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike starring in the gender satire “Ladies First,” “The Chi” returning for its eighth and final season and an ambitious Lego Batman video game acting like a career retrospective for the Caped Crusader.

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New movies to stream from May 18-24

— Four years after his series run in the Tom Clancy spy series ended, John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in “Jack Ryan: Ghost War” (Prime Video, Wednesday). It’s the sixth film and third reboot in the “Jack Ryan” franchise. Many series regulars return also, including Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Betty Gabriel.

— “Ladies First” (Netflix, Friday, May 22) stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike in a gender satire. Cohen plays a chauvinistic man who wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women. Co-starring Charles Dance, Emily Mortimer and Richard E. Grant.

— An Oscar nominee for best animated feature, “Arco” (Hulu, Friday, May 22) is a rainbow-colored French time-traveling fantasy. A boy named Arco, living in the year 2932, accidentally travels to 2075. There, he’s found and befriended by a young girl whose future world includes robots that do most of the parenting and near-constant climate disaster. In my review, I praised it as a cartoony and dreamy parable that “directly confronts ecological apocalypse and yet still finds a thrillingly optimistic note to end on.”

— In December, Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2” were fused into one movie. After a theatrical run, the conjoined whole “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” debuts Friday, May 22, on Peacock. The connective tissue is a 7½ minute animated sequence cut from the original film.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from May 18-24

— Less than a year before the Grammys migrate over to ABC for the next decade, CBS and the Recording Academy have teamed up once again for a two-hour television special. “Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live” airs Tuesday on CBS. It’s part concert film and interviews, full of archival footage and behind-the-scenes shots — an ideal viewing for the Stewart fan in your midst. Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers can stream it in real time on-demand or via a CBS affiliate; Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream it the next day.

— The keen English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters sharpens her storytelling skills on a new album, “Florescence,” out Friday. It’s an ideal soundtrack for those experiencing new love — or those who are not immune to her folk-pop charms.

— In a previous life, Lowertown — the New York-via-Atlanta duo comprised of Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg — were a promising bedroom pop band perhaps a little bit too indebted to the indie rock cult hero Alex G, signed to the 1975-related Dirty Hit Records. On Friday, they will release a new record, “Ugly Duckling Union,” out on Summer Shade Records, their strongest release to date. Scrappy earworms have become hookier (the addictive love song “I Like You A Lot”), folk-jazz explorations are written stream-of-consciousness style with harmonica and 12-string guitar (“Big Thumb”), narrative verses are handed off to one another for maximum emotionality (“Worst Friend.”) Lo-fi, indie rock fans, listen up — it is likely that this will be one of your favorites of the year.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from May 18-24

— In “You’re Killing Me,”Brooke Shields plays a popular novelist who teams up with a true crime podcast host to solve a murder mystery. The six-episode series debuts Monday on Acorn TV.

— Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany stars in “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” as a down on her luck divorcee who witnesses a crime unfold live on a webcam. Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) plays her ex-husband. The first two episodes drop Wednesday on Apple TV.

— The Duffer Brothers have gone from creating a story centered around teens in “Stranger Things” to executive producing a series about a different demographic. Netflix’s “The Boroughs,” debuts Thursday and follows residents of an idyllic retirement community who team up to battle monsters. Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard and Denis O’Hare star.

— “The Chi” returns for its eighth and final season Friday, May 22 on Paramount+. Created by Lena Waithe, the show is a coming-of-age story about residents of the South Side of Chicago as they try to rise above violence and systemic racism.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from May 18-24

— The Caped Crusader has always packed a punch, but Lego Batman really knows how to hit the bricks. “Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight” aims to provide a career retrospective, combining elements from decades of movies and TV shows. The Joker, the Penguin, Two-Face and Bane are up to their usual antics, and if you’re having trouble with all those villains you can team up with a friend playing Robin, Batgirl or Catwoman. Developer TT Games is known for bringing out the lighter side of Bruce Wayne and company, and this particular vision of Gotham City is the studio’s most ambitious yet. Answer the signal Friday, May 22, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

— Cuddly dinosaur Yoshi may have been the breakout star of April’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” but he’s been a headliner on Nintendo consoles for decades. In “Yoshi and the Mysterious Book,” he stumbles across a talking encyclopedia named Mr. E, with each two-page spread opening up into a world for our hero to bounce around. As usual, Yoshi can attack enemies with his tongue — but he can also invite friendly creatures to ride on his back and share their skills. It’s an amiable adventure aimed at younger kids, although adults will appreciate the lush animation. Turn the page Thursday on Switch 2.

— After stops in the United States, Europe, Australia and Mexico, Microsoft’s “Forza Horizon 6” racer is finally roaring into one of the hot spots of car culture: Japan. This country has everything, from seaside trails to mountain roads to the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. Besides a huge assortment of races, on-road and off, you can spend time mastering stunts, delivering food or collecting fast-food mascots. You may even encounter a giant robot. And with 550 real-life cars to collect, it’ll take months to fill your garage. The starting flag flies Tuesday on Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten