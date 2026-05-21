Healthwatch: Swim safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and many pools will be opening for the season.

While it’s a great time for families to get together and enjoy the water, it’s important to remember the risk of drowning, especially for children.

“Drowning can often happen silently without splashing or yelling. A child can begin to drown in as little as 20 to 60 seconds, and severe brain injury can start after about 4 to 6 minutes without oxygen. With this in mind, the response needs to be immediate, but the goal is prevention first, so a response is not needed,” explained Elizabeth Feldman, DO, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic.

When it comes to prevention, Dr. Feldman said having adult supervision is key when you head to the pool.

She said a designated “water watcher” needs to keep a close eye on the kids and avoid distractions like phones or alcohol.

They should also make sure swimmers are taking breaks and staying hydrated.

If you have a pool at home, the same rules apply – and that pool needs safeguards like fencing with a self-latching gate and alarms to prevent kids from getting in.

Along with securing the pool, Dr. Feldman said you want to ensure kids aren’t tempted to get in by themselves.

“Make sure the gates are closed but also take the toys out of the pool before you leave. If little ones see toys in the pool, they may be inclined to go in and grab them. Take the time to clear everything out, so there are no temptations for them,” Dr. Feldman said.

Dr. Feldman added that enrolling kids in swim lessons early and learning CPR yourself are more safeguards you can take.