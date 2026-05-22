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Money Matters: Record Memorial Day travel, shifting career paths and a viral Dunkin’ drink

Here are today’s biggest financial stories

10 News Digital Team

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Good morning! As you start your day, 10 News is here to break down the biggest financial stories in CNN’s Money Matters. From record Memorial Day travel to new career paths and a viral Dunkin’ drink, we’ll cover what’s impacting your wallet and what you need to know to stay informed.

Record Memorial Day travel expected despite higher costs

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Triple-A is forecasting record-breaking travel by road and air this Memorial Day weekend, with more than 39 million people expected to hit the highways through Monday.

An additional 3.6 million travelers are projected to fly, making this one of the busiest holiday weekends in recent years.

Travelers will be feeling the pinch at the pump, as national gas prices continue to climb. Triple-A reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded is $4.55 today, while drivers in Roanoke are seeing prices around $4.30.

Rising jet fuel costs are also putting upward pressure on airfares, making travel more expensive across the board.

Shifting career paths: Skilled trades on the rise

The traditional college-to-office career path is no longer the default, according to the CEO of Randstad, the world’s largest job recruiter.

In a recent interview, he highlighted that skilled trades are increasingly becoming the future for many workers, with wage growth in those fields up 30% in the U.S.

The rapid growth of AI data centers is fueling demand for skilled tradespeople, while “human-centered” roles, such as therapists, educators, and healthcare workers, are also seeing a surge in demand.

Dunkin’s viral 48-ounce drink buckets hit stores

For those looking to cool off this weekend, Dunkin’s much-talked-about 48-ounce drink buckets are arriving at participating stores today.

The oversized cups, which first launched in select markets earlier this year, quickly became a social media sensation. Customers can fill the buckets with iced coffee or Dunkin’s signature refreshers for $12.99.

There’s a catch, though: no refills are allowed, and each participating location will only have 25 buckets available.

Be sure to act quickly if you want to snag one of these limited-edition drinks.

Stay tuned for more updates on the stories that matter most to your money.

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