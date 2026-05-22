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Traveling for Memorial Day weekend? Here’s when to expect the worst traffic

In Virginia, more than 1.2 million people are expected to travel

10 News Digital Team

(Pixabay)

Nationwide, record-breaking travel is expected this Memorial Day weekend, with 39 million drivers hitting the road, according to AAA. In Virginia, more than 1.2 million people are expected to travel, even as economic uncertainty and concerns over rising fuel and grocery prices persist. AAA said these factors have led to stagnant growth in travel forecasts in Virginia this year.

Breaking it down by the numbers, about 1.07 million Virginians will drive for the unofficial start of summer, nearly 105,000 will fly, and close to 40,000 are expected to travel by bus, rail or cruise.

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AAA reports traffic will be heaviest on Thursday and Friday between 3 p.m. and Monday afternoon.

Wondering about the best and worst times to hit the road? Let’s take a look:

DateWorst TimeBest Time
Friday, May 2211 a.m. - 8 p.m.Before 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 2312 p.m. - 5 p.m.Before 11 a.m.
Sunday, May 24Not a lot of traffic expected
Monday, May 2512 p.m. - 5 p.m.Before 10 a.m.
Monday, May 2512 p.m. - 5 p.m.Before 10 a.m.

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