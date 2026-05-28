Consumer Reports: How to save big on your grocery bill!

Most Americans buy food from at least two retailers each week. But according to Consumer Reports research, where you shop can have a big impact on your overall spending.

“CR compared grocery prices across major chains by building baskets of common items, like packaged goods, produce, and meat, and pricing them against Walmart as our baseline,” Brian Vines with Consumer Reports explained.

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Consumer Reports found that depending on where you shop, the price gap between the highest and lowest-priced food baskets in each city exceeded 33 percent for the same groceries.

When warehouse clubs and specialty grocers were included, the price differences grew even larger. So where should you shop to save big?

According to CR’s investigation, Warehouse clubs like Costco and BJ’s often come out among the cheapest, usually about 20 percent less than Walmart.

Discount chains like Aldi and Lidl are also among the most affordable options.

Specialty stores can run 25 to nearly 40 percent higher than Walmart.

But CR says it is still possible to save a cartload of money with a little strategic planning.

“Don’t rely on just one store,” Vines said. “Mixing trips between discount chains and traditional supermarkets or buy some items in bulk, while picking up specialty items elsewhere.”

Consumer Reports says loyalty programs can help you save, especially if you use the store’s app to unlock digital deals.

Before you head to the stores, take stock of what you already have.

“And then be as intentional as you can about exactly what it is that you need,” Vines said.

Another tip: try setting aside one night a week to eat what’s already in your fridge, and move anything that needs to be used first to the front, so it stays top of mind.