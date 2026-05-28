Money Matters: More Americans skipping meals to save; sky-high World Cup ticket prices; a new Doritos contest

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Good morning! As you start your day, 10 News is here to break down the biggest financial stories in CNN’s Money Matters. From rising meal skipping rates to sky-high World Cup ticket prices, we’ll cover what’s impacting your wallet and what you need to know to stay informed.

Skipping money to save? You’re not alone!

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More Americans are skipping meals to make ends meet, according to the New York Fed’s latest survey.

It found that 10% of respondents said they didn’t have enough food or rationed meals each month, up 6% from 2020, the last time this survey was taken.

Those relying on food assistance rose to 18%, from 11%.

And 37% said they tapped savings to cover expenses, a 15% increase.

The Fed’s data was gathered before the war in Iran and the subsequent spike in gas prices.

Why are World Cup ticket prices so high? New York and New Jersey are investigating

The Attorneys General of New York and New Jersey are investigating FIFA over its World Cup ticket prices.

They accuse FIFA of misleading fans about pricing and seating at MetLife Stadium.

Some buyers say they paid premium prices for seats close to the field, only to later find out they had been moved farther away or behind goals.

Others say ticket prices surged after sales began, going from highs of several hundred dollars to nearly $11-thousand for certain matches.

The first World Cup game at MetLife is scheduled to take place on June 13.

Crunchy contest: Doritos offers $250,000 to build iconic American landmarks from chips

If you love Doritos, there’s a new contest where you can crunch your way to a quarter-million-dollars.

Doritos has launched a contest called “Build Bold,” inviting fans to build iconic U.S. landmarks from its chips for a chance to win $250,000 as we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Choices include: the Statue of Liberty, the Washington Monument, and the Capitol.

Videos of the creations can be submitted here through July 31.

The winner will be announced in August and will take home $250,000 to honor America’s 250th birthday.

Stay tuned for more updates on the stories that matter most to your money.