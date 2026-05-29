More than 120,000 Orb Funkee squeeze toys recalled due to asbestos concerns

A children’s squishy toy sold at major retailers, including Walmart, is being recalled over concerns it could contain asbestos.

A children’s squishy toy sold at major retailers, including Walmart, is being recalled over concerns it could contain asbestos.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 120,000 Orb Factory Funkee Monkee gorillas may be affected.

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The toys were sold nationwide in multiple colors and sizes through April of this year. At this time, no injuries have been reported in relation to this recall.

Federal safety officials urge customers to dispose of the toy immediately or return it for a refund.

For the refund, you will need to verify the code and lot number of the toy, place it in a heavy-duty plastic bag, seal the bag securely with tape, and submit a photo of the product in the bag to customerservice@orbtoys.com .

If the toy has been ruptured or pierced, or the sand has spilled from the the toy, the Orb Factory advises that you wear a mask and gloves and use damp cloths to pick up any sand that has leaked out; put the toy, cloths, mask and gloves in a heavy-duty plastic bag, then place this bag into a second bag (double-bagging) that is to be sealed with tape.

For more information about this recall, click here.