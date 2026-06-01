Healthwatch: Why our bodies need sunshine

With the warmer months here, plenty of sunny days are ahead, and experts say it’s a good time to get outside and soak up the sunshine.

“The health benefits of sunlight can include improving your vitamin D level, your sleep and your mood,” said Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

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Dr. Vyas explained that the sun is our main source of vitamin D, which supports bone health, immune function and much more.

When it comes to sleep, getting sunlight in the morning helps wake us up and regulate our sleep-wake cycle.

Sunlight may also improve mood by boosting feel-good chemicals in the brain.

While soaking up the benefits, it’s important to wear sunscreen and avoid prolonged sun exposure to protect your skin.

Dr. Vyas said the amount of sun each person needs varies.

“How much sunlight you need depends on a host of different factors, including your age, where you live in proximity to the sun as well as your skin pigmentation,” Dr. Vyas said.

Dr. Vyas added it’s best to talk to your doctor to determine how much sunlight is safe for you.